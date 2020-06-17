All apartments in New York
223 East 80th Street
223 East 80th Street

223 East 80th Street · (212) 572-3182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
lobby
The Frame Building - Downtown lofts, Uptown living. Newly renovated full-floor residence located on prime East 80th St on the Upper East Side. This stunning 1,640 sq ft apartment features two bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a home office; it blends the character of a quintessential pre-war loft with the best in modern upgrades and luxury condo finishes. The keyed elevator opens into a bright, beautifully proportioned space with 5 oak hardwood floors, soaring ceilings of 10ft and a 19ft x 26ft 9in wide living and dining room with large south-facing windows overlooking E80th Street. A sleek open kitchen features white lacquered Leitch cabinetry with abundant storage, under-cabinet lighting, white Quartz countertops and premium appliances, including a Fisher & Paykel fridge, oven, and gas range. Two quiet bedrooms face north overlooking adjacent townhouse gardens; the well-proportioned master suite has a custom built walk-in closet and ensuite white Cararra marble bathroom with double vanity. White Quartz window sills throughout. This exceptional apartment offers an open concept office space, oversized Blomberg washing machine and vented dryer, central air system, recessed lighting, sound minimizing construction methods, and windows on 3 exposures allowing for optimal natural light throughout. Constructed in 1915 and steeped in history, this classic 6-story pre-war elevator building was occupied for several decades by the world-renowned framing and restoration company Lowy. Founded in 1907, Lowy worked with the world's most prized art collections at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and The White House. Completed reimagined and converted in 2018, 223 E80th St is now comprised of 5 full-floor luxury rental apartments with a private residential entrance at street level, secure Virtual doorman intercom system, and fob-keyed elevator access to each floor. Amenities include a common roof terrace, lobby delivery closet, bicycle racks, and dedicated private storage room for every apartment in the basement level. Perfectly situated mid-block on tree-lined E80th St, the building offers close proximity to Uptowns best dining, shopping, fitness, gourmet groceries, as well as excellent transportation including the 4, 5, 6, and Q trains. Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis. Simple application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 East 80th Street have any available units?
223 East 80th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 East 80th Street have?
Some of 223 East 80th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 East 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 East 80th Street is pet friendly.
Does 223 East 80th Street offer parking?
No, 223 East 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 East 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 223 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 East 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 223 East 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 East 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
