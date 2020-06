223 East 80th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym bike storage lobby

The Frame Building - Downtown lofts, Uptown living. Newly renovated full-floor residence located on prime East 80th St on the Upper East Side. This stunning 1,640 sq ft apartment features two bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a home office; it blends the character of a quintessential pre-war loft with the best in modern upgrades and luxury condo finishes. The keyed elevator opens into a bright, beautifully proportioned space with 5 oak hardwood floors, soaring ceilings of 10ft and a 19ft x 26ft 9in wide living and dining room with large south-facing windows overlooking E80th Street. A sleek open kitchen features white lacquered Leitch cabinetry with abundant storage, under-cabinet lighting, white Quartz countertops and premium appliances, including a Fisher & Paykel fridge, oven, and gas range. Two quiet bedrooms face north overlooking adjacent townhouse gardens; the well-proportioned master suite has a custom built walk-in closet and ensuite white Cararra marble bathroom with double vanity. White Quartz window sills throughout. This exceptional apartment offers an open concept office space, oversized Blomberg washing machine and vented dryer, central air system, recessed lighting, sound minimizing construction methods, and windows on 3 exposures allowing for optimal natural light throughout. Constructed in 1915 and steeped in history, this classic 6-story pre-war elevator building was occupied for several decades by the world-renowned framing and restoration company Lowy. Founded in 1907, Lowy worked with the world's most prized art collections at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and The White House. Completed reimagined and converted in 2018, 223 E80th St is now comprised of 5 full-floor luxury rental apartments with a private residential entrance at street level, secure Virtual doorman intercom system, and fob-keyed elevator access to each floor. Amenities include a common roof terrace, lobby delivery closet, bicycle racks, and dedicated private storage room for every apartment in the basement level. Perfectly situated mid-block on tree-lined E80th St, the building offers close proximity to Uptowns best dining, shopping, fitness, gourmet groceries, as well as excellent transportation including the 4, 5, 6, and Q trains. Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis. Simple application process.