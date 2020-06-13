222 West 14th Street

Amenities

The Sequoia is located at the crossroads of the West Village, Chelsea, Union Square and the Meatpacking District. Apartment 5L is a bright, spacious studio featuring a separate kitchen area with a dishwasher and ample cabinet space, parquet flooring and generous customized closet space. The Sequoia has a newly renovated lobby, full-time doorman, live-in super, windowed health club, and central laundry room. Conveniently located near all major train lines (A/C/E, L, 1/2/3, and F/M) and a short walk to the Union Square Farmers Market, grocery stores, great restaurants and shops. Rent includes cable and internet. Low application fees. Sorry, no pets.