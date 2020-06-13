All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

222 West 14th Street

222 West 14th Street · (917) 757-7540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5L · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
The Sequoia is located at the crossroads of the West Village, Chelsea, Union Square and the Meatpacking District. Apartment 5L is a bright, spacious studio featuring a separate kitchen area with a dishwasher and ample cabinet space, parquet flooring and generous customized closet space. The Sequoia has a newly renovated lobby, full-time doorman, live-in super, windowed health club, and central laundry room. Conveniently located near all major train lines (A/C/E, L, 1/2/3, and F/M) and a short walk to the Union Square Farmers Market, grocery stores, great restaurants and shops. Rent includes cable and internet. Low application fees. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 West 14th Street have any available units?
222 West 14th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 West 14th Street have?
Some of 222 West 14th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 222 West 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 222 West 14th Street does offer parking.
Does 222 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 222 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 222 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 West 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
