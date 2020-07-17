All apartments in New York
222 East 80th Street
222 East 80th Street

222 East 80th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

222 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8H · Avail. now

$2,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come home to this beautifully renovated junior one bedroom with full stainless kitchen in the pristine full service building, The Kimberly. The bedroom can accommodate a Queen sized bed and has generous closet space. The kitchen has a full set of stainless appliances including a dishwasher and granite counter tops. Well layed out living/dining area that maximizes space. Full service building just a stones throw from the Q train, with gorgeous rooftop, laundry in building, and live-in super. Sorry no dogs and available for an early July move. Co-op approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 East 80th Street have any available units?
222 East 80th Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 East 80th Street have?
Some of 222 East 80th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 East 80th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 East 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 222 East 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 222 East 80th Street offers parking.
Does 222 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 East 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 222 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 East 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 222 East 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 East 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
