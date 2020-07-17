222 East 80th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking garage

Come home to this beautifully renovated junior one bedroom with full stainless kitchen in the pristine full service building, The Kimberly. The bedroom can accommodate a Queen sized bed and has generous closet space. The kitchen has a full set of stainless appliances including a dishwasher and granite counter tops. Well layed out living/dining area that maximizes space. Full service building just a stones throw from the Q train, with gorgeous rooftop, laundry in building, and live-in super. Sorry no dogs and available for an early July move. Co-op approval required.