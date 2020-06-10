All apartments in New York
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:43 AM

222 East 34th Street

222 East 34th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
lobby
sauna
valet service
yoga
The apartments of The Anthem have been designed with a perfect synergy of beauty, performance and comfort. Your home will have granite and marble countertops, raised panel doors, crown moldings and hardwood flooring. The gourmet kitchens are luxuriously appointed with european design cabinets, GE appliances, side-by-side refrigerator with through door water and ice service and pot-scrubber dishwashers.

Building Amenities:

24 Hour Doorman & Concierge
Elegantly Appointed Marble & Wood Lobby
State-of-the-Art Building Security
Breathtaking Manhattan Skyline Views
Private Health Cub with Saunas, Yoga &
Meditation Room (Additional Charge)
Resident Lounge with Plasma TV & Billiard Table
Conference Room or Private Party Room
Full Valet Service
Smoke Free Building
Laundry Room on Premise
Rooftop Garden
On-Site Parking Garage (Additional Charge)

Unit Finishes:

High Ceilings
Light Maple Wood Floors
Stainless Steel GE Profile Kitchen Appliances
Slate Tile Kitchen Floors
Marble Bathrooms
Individually Controlled Heat & Air Conditioning
Plenty of Closet Space
Oversized Insulated Windows with Great Views

Neighborhood Amenities:

Serene, Professional Area with Charm
Offering Coveted Business, Cultural, Gustatory and Entertainment Opportunities
Recreation Areas Include: St. Gabriels Park, Waterside Plaza, and Empire State Building
Walking Distance from NY University Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital, and United Nations
Easy Access to and from Manhattan, via Midtown Tunnel and Grand Central Station

Our Services Include:

All Utilities and Expanded HDTV Cable Service, including HBO
Local Phone Service
500 Domestic Long Distance Minutes
FREE High Speed Internet Service
FREE Wi-Fi
Bi-weekly Housekeeping Service
Fully Equipped, Elegantly Appointed Kitchen with Microwave and Dishwasher
Living Room Includes 26 Inch LCD Flat Screen TV, DVD Player, and Stereo
Second Flat Screen Television in Bedroom
Direct Bill or Major Credit Cards Accepted

Our Sweet Dreams Hotel Style Amenities include:

300 Thread Count Duvet and Sheet Set
Fluffy Hypo-Allergenic Comforter
Four (4) Super Soft Pillows
Pillow-Top or Featherbed Mattress
IPOD Dock Clock Radio

Other Things to Note

-Rent Price is for a month
-30 Nights Minimum Stay
-$200 Cleaning Fee
-$500 Security Deposit
- Access to the gym is $100/Month
- There is 5.875% Hotel Taxes upon check in
-No smoking
-Not suitable for pets
-No parties or events
-Check-in is after 4PM and check out is at 12pm (noon)

If you would like access to the gym and/or bring a pet along with you, please message me privately, so I could adjust the price accordingly. These fees are NOT included in the current pricing structure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

