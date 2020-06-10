222 East 34th Street

Amenities

The apartments of The Anthem have been designed with a perfect synergy of beauty, performance and comfort. Your home will have granite and marble countertops, raised panel doors, crown moldings and hardwood flooring. The gourmet kitchens are luxuriously appointed with european design cabinets, GE appliances, side-by-side refrigerator with through door water and ice service and pot-scrubber dishwashers.



Building Amenities:



24 Hour Doorman & Concierge

Elegantly Appointed Marble & Wood Lobby

State-of-the-Art Building Security

Breathtaking Manhattan Skyline Views

Private Health Cub with Saunas, Yoga &

Meditation Room (Additional Charge)

Resident Lounge with Plasma TV & Billiard Table

Conference Room or Private Party Room

Full Valet Service

Smoke Free Building

Laundry Room on Premise

Rooftop Garden

On-Site Parking Garage (Additional Charge)



Unit Finishes:



High Ceilings

Light Maple Wood Floors

Stainless Steel GE Profile Kitchen Appliances

Slate Tile Kitchen Floors

Marble Bathrooms

Individually Controlled Heat & Air Conditioning

Plenty of Closet Space

Oversized Insulated Windows with Great Views



Neighborhood Amenities:



Serene, Professional Area with Charm

Offering Coveted Business, Cultural, Gustatory and Entertainment Opportunities

Recreation Areas Include: St. Gabriels Park, Waterside Plaza, and Empire State Building

Walking Distance from NY University Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital, and United Nations

Easy Access to and from Manhattan, via Midtown Tunnel and Grand Central Station



Our Services Include:



All Utilities and Expanded HDTV Cable Service, including HBO

Local Phone Service

500 Domestic Long Distance Minutes

FREE High Speed Internet Service

FREE Wi-Fi

Bi-weekly Housekeeping Service

Fully Equipped, Elegantly Appointed Kitchen with Microwave and Dishwasher

Living Room Includes 26 Inch LCD Flat Screen TV, DVD Player, and Stereo

Second Flat Screen Television in Bedroom

Direct Bill or Major Credit Cards Accepted



Our Sweet Dreams Hotel Style Amenities include:



300 Thread Count Duvet and Sheet Set

Fluffy Hypo-Allergenic Comforter

Four (4) Super Soft Pillows

Pillow-Top or Featherbed Mattress

IPOD Dock Clock Radio



Other Things to Note



-Rent Price is for a month

-30 Nights Minimum Stay

-$200 Cleaning Fee

-$500 Security Deposit

- Access to the gym is $100/Month

- There is 5.875% Hotel Taxes upon check in

-No smoking

-Not suitable for pets

-No parties or events

-Check-in is after 4PM and check out is at 12pm (noon)



If you would like access to the gym and/or bring a pet along with you, please message me privately, so I could adjust the price accordingly. These fees are NOT included in the current pricing structure.