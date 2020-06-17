220 West 98th 7C

Amenities
4BR Mega Home - Property Id: 181519
Brand New, Triple Mint, Five Star, Designer Home
4BR Mega Home w/Bonus Den, Washer/Dryer & Big Closets
Sunny Corner Residence w/Eat-In Chef's Kitchen & Top-Tier Marble Baths
All utilities for $30/month
Be the first to stretch out in this sun-filled, corner, super-star stunner. Top tier everything awaits you in this brand new deluxe dream home. No detail has been overlooked: From the designer, eat-in, windowed, chef's kitchen — with dual ovens, vented range hood, and 5-star designer appliances — to the over-scaled living/dining rooms with a bay window and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, this mega-home stands out for all the best reasons.
The library can easily be a huge fourth bedroom, the marble baths are luxurious, the bedrooms are sizable and have amazing closet space, the ceilings soar high above you, and this grand and gracious head-turner is ready to impress. The washer/dryer is vented, the ample designer closets are built-out
