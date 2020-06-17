All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

220 West 98th 7C

220 West 98th Street · (917) 941-8635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 West 98th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7C · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
4BR Mega Home - Property Id: 181519

Brand New, Triple Mint, Five Star, Designer Home

4BR Mega Home w/Bonus Den, Washer/Dryer & Big Closets

Sunny Corner Residence w/Eat-In Chef's Kitchen & Top-Tier Marble Baths

All utilities for $30/month

Be the first to stretch out in this sun-filled, corner, super-star stunner. Top tier everything awaits you in this brand new deluxe dream home. No detail has been overlooked: From the designer, eat-in, windowed, chef's kitchen — with dual ovens, vented range hood, and 5-star designer appliances — to the over-scaled living/dining rooms with a bay window and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, this mega-home stands out for all the best reasons.

The library can easily be a huge fourth bedroom, the marble baths are luxurious, the bedrooms are sizable and have amazing closet space, the ceilings soar high above you, and this grand and gracious head-turner is ready to impress. The washer/dryer is vented, the ample designer closets are built-out

Call John to schedule
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181519
Property Id 181519

(RLNE5838077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 West 98th 7C have any available units?
220 West 98th 7C has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 West 98th 7C have?
Some of 220 West 98th 7C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 West 98th 7C currently offering any rent specials?
220 West 98th 7C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 West 98th 7C pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 West 98th 7C is pet friendly.
Does 220 West 98th 7C offer parking?
No, 220 West 98th 7C does not offer parking.
Does 220 West 98th 7C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 West 98th 7C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 West 98th 7C have a pool?
No, 220 West 98th 7C does not have a pool.
Does 220 West 98th 7C have accessible units?
No, 220 West 98th 7C does not have accessible units.
Does 220 West 98th 7C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 West 98th 7C has units with dishwashers.
