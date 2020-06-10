220 West 79th Street

Amenities

Welcome to The Townhouse @ 220 W 79.



Available for July 1 applicants



Combining timeless pre-war charm with modern luxury, this 1900 built landmark townhome, situated within the Upper West Side-Central Park West Historic District, was gut renovated down to its shell in 2018.



Remarkably transformed into four full floor luxury rental residences, The Townhouse @ 220 W 79 redefines traditional thinking when it comes to townhome rental living. From offering virtual doorman and full time super accessibility, pin drop quietness and condo level finishes that perfect the blend of modern and historic, residents may truly appreciate how tranquil a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city outside can be while making their home in a piece of history.



The second floor residence extends the full floor, proffering two bedrooms, two baths and expansive rooms sizes.



Apartment Features:

- Central heating/air

- In unit washer and vented dryer

- Custom grey stained hardwood flooring

- Decorative brick fireplaces

- Virtual doorman

- Full time super



Kitchen Features:

- Bertazzoni range + microwave

- Bosch dishwasher

- Built in water filtration

- Garbage disposal

- Custom European cabinetry



Note that furnishings shown in photos are from prior tenant and furnishings in video are current tenant's. Lease rate will be $6,100 with a rent credit provided at signing for a net of $5,800.