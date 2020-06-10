All apartments in New York
Find more places like 220 West 79th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
220 West 79th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

220 West 79th Street

220 West 79th Street · (516) 512-0898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

220 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Welcome to The Townhouse @ 220 W 79.

Available for July 1 applicants

Combining timeless pre-war charm with modern luxury, this 1900 built landmark townhome, situated within the Upper West Side-Central Park West Historic District, was gut renovated down to its shell in 2018.

Remarkably transformed into four full floor luxury rental residences, The Townhouse @ 220 W 79 redefines traditional thinking when it comes to townhome rental living. From offering virtual doorman and full time super accessibility, pin drop quietness and condo level finishes that perfect the blend of modern and historic, residents may truly appreciate how tranquil a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city outside can be while making their home in a piece of history.

The second floor residence extends the full floor, proffering two bedrooms, two baths and expansive rooms sizes.

Apartment Features:
- Central heating/air
- In unit washer and vented dryer
- Custom grey stained hardwood flooring
- Decorative brick fireplaces
- Virtual doorman
- Full time super

Kitchen Features:
- Bertazzoni range + microwave
- Bosch dishwasher
- Built in water filtration
- Garbage disposal
- Custom European cabinetry

Note that furnishings shown in photos are from prior tenant and furnishings in video are current tenant's. Lease rate will be $6,100 with a rent credit provided at signing for a net of $5,800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 West 79th Street have any available units?
220 West 79th Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 West 79th Street have?
Some of 220 West 79th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 West 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 West 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 West 79th Street offer parking?
No, 220 West 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 220 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 220 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 West 79th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 220 West 79th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity