220 Madison Avenue

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator bbq/grill bike storage valet service

***UNLIKE ANY OTHER***LARGE CONVERTIBLE 2 GEM LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF MANHATTAN. APARTMENT HAS HIGH CEILINGS AND CAN FIT QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS, MULTIPLE CLOSETS, A SEPARATE WINDOWED KITCHEN, FULL SIZE LIVING ROOM SET AND A SEPARATE ROOM FOR DINING TABLE. DON'T MISS OUT ON THE OPPORTUNITY TO GRAN THIS TODAY BEFORE SOMEBODY ELSE DOES!WELCOME TO THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL WITH EVERYTHING AT YOUR FINGER TIPS. LUXURY BUILDING SURROUNDED BY ALL FORMS OF TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS. BRING THE ENTERTAINMENT TO YOU WITH A BRAND NEW, FULLY FURNISHED ROOF DECK INCLUDING BARBECUE GRILLS, LOUNGES, TABLES AND A FULL SIZE CHESS BOARD; OR ENJOY THE SURROUNDING BARS, FINE DINING AND NIGHTLIFE STEPS AWAY. WHY LIVE ANYWHERE ELSE?