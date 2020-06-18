220 East 95th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Large 2 bedroom apartment with exposed brick on the UES! Open gourmet kitchen equipped with custom cabinetry, caesarstone countertops plus stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. King-sized bedrooms. Spacious living room - perfect for entertaining. Stained Oak hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Heat and hot water included. $3,295.00 is the net effective rent based on $3,595.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 15th; Inquire about a 24 month Lease; (Unit Occupied Until June 30th)Bedroom Closet(s),Caesarstone Countertops,CitiBike Located Near Building,Custom Cabinets,Heat & Hot Water Included,King Size Bedrooms,Oak Wood Floors,Open-concept Gourmet Kitchen,Private Garden,Spacious Living Room