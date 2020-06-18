All apartments in New York
220 East 95th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

220 East 95th Street

220 East 95th Street · (646) 879-0650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Large 2 bedroom apartment with exposed brick on the UES! Open gourmet kitchen equipped with custom cabinetry, caesarstone countertops plus stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. King-sized bedrooms. Spacious living room - perfect for entertaining. Stained Oak hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Heat and hot water included. $3,295.00 is the net effective rent based on $3,595.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 15th; Inquire about a 24 month Lease; (Unit Occupied Until June 30th)Bedroom Closet(s),Caesarstone Countertops,CitiBike Located Near Building,Custom Cabinets,Heat & Hot Water Included,King Size Bedrooms,Oak Wood Floors,Open-concept Gourmet Kitchen,Private Garden,Spacious Living Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 East 95th Street have any available units?
220 East 95th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 East 95th Street have?
Some of 220 East 95th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 East 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 East 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 East 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 East 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 East 95th Street offer parking?
No, 220 East 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 East 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 East 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 East 95th Street have a pool?
No, 220 East 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 East 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 220 East 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 East 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 East 95th Street has units with dishwashers.
