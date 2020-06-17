All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

220 East 5th Street

220 East 5th Street · (347) 560-3347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
media room
NO FEE! (Brokers CYOF). Rarely available oversized and triple-mint one bedroom CONDO loft in romantic turn-of-the-century townhouse on quiet Noho/East Village block. Oversized arched windows, bleached wide oak strip wood flooring, central A/C, washer/dryer and recessed lighting. This harmonious home has a generously sized stone & tile bath and delightful top-notch kitchen with Wolfe stove and Subzero fridge. Add to this a sizeable private storage cage. Located on a lovely and quiet tree-lined street right off Cooper Square, just around the corner from the new Cooper Square and Bowery Hotels and some of the best dining, theater and night life in the city. Just a stroll to Whole Foods, 6, N, R and F trains, this location is just unbeatable. Available first week of April. Dogs OK, no cats or smokers please. Tenants pay for heat. Condo fees apply, no broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 East 5th Street have any available units?
220 East 5th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 East 5th Street have?
Some of 220 East 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 East 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 220 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 220 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 East 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 220 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 220 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 East 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
