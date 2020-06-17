220 East 5th Street

Amenities

NO FEE! (Brokers CYOF). Rarely available oversized and triple-mint one bedroom CONDO loft in romantic turn-of-the-century townhouse on quiet Noho/East Village block. Oversized arched windows, bleached wide oak strip wood flooring, central A/C, washer/dryer and recessed lighting. This harmonious home has a generously sized stone & tile bath and delightful top-notch kitchen with Wolfe stove and Subzero fridge. Add to this a sizeable private storage cage. Located on a lovely and quiet tree-lined street right off Cooper Square, just around the corner from the new Cooper Square and Bowery Hotels and some of the best dining, theater and night life in the city. Just a stroll to Whole Foods, 6, N, R and F trains, this location is just unbeatable. Available first week of April. Dogs OK, no cats or smokers please. Tenants pay for heat. Condo fees apply, no broker fee.