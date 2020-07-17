All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:59 PM

220 East 54th Street 8A

220 East 54th Street · (212) 319-1668 ext. 703
Location

220 East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8A · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Brokers CYOF Large on bedroom for rent. Excellent condition. The apartment features a large living room with space for a dining table as well as a king sized bedroom and tons of great closet space. Situated in the heart of Midtown East, The Leslie House is a full service building with a 24 hour doorman, laundry and furnished roof deck. Conveniently located close to transportation (E, M & 6 trains) as well as shopping and restaurants. Call for a private showing. All information furnished herein is from sources deemed reliable. All information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, please hire your own architect or engineer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 East 54th Street 8A have any available units?
220 East 54th Street 8A has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 East 54th Street 8A have?
Some of 220 East 54th Street 8A's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 East 54th Street 8A currently offering any rent specials?
220 East 54th Street 8A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 East 54th Street 8A pet-friendly?
No, 220 East 54th Street 8A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 East 54th Street 8A offer parking?
Yes, 220 East 54th Street 8A offers parking.
Does 220 East 54th Street 8A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 East 54th Street 8A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 East 54th Street 8A have a pool?
No, 220 East 54th Street 8A does not have a pool.
Does 220 East 54th Street 8A have accessible units?
No, 220 East 54th Street 8A does not have accessible units.
Does 220 East 54th Street 8A have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 East 54th Street 8A does not have units with dishwashers.
