220 East 54th Street 8A

Amenities

patio / balcony garage elevator doorman furnished

Brokers CYOF Large on bedroom for rent. Excellent condition. The apartment features a large living room with space for a dining table as well as a king sized bedroom and tons of great closet space. Situated in the heart of Midtown East, The Leslie House is a full service building with a 24 hour doorman, laundry and furnished roof deck. Conveniently located close to transportation (E, M & 6 trains) as well as shopping and restaurants. Call for a private showing. All information furnished herein is from sources deemed reliable. All information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, please hire your own architect or engineer.