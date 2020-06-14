All apartments in New York
22 West 95th Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:10 PM

22 West 95th Street

22 West 95th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

22 West 95th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Triplex townhouse apartment on tree-lined West 95th/Central Park West block! Expansive space and layout, with a private planted south-facing garden. Featuring the Parlor floor, the garden floor and the second level of the house. Parlor floor/main floor of the home consists of a sprawling living room, a Formal dining room with soaring beamed ceilings and a bay style window facing the garden. A large windowed kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counters and a separate home office/den area are also located on this main level of the house. The garden floor features a more informal living space/family room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Entry to the private garden on this level. The second floor of the home features a spectacular master suite with ensure bath, another large bay window facing south, and a walk-in closet. Versatile space and layout, gorgeous detail throughout. Private laundry. Available for September. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 West 95th Street have any available units?
22 West 95th Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 22 West 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 West 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 West 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 West 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 22 West 95th Street offer parking?
No, 22 West 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 22 West 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 West 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 West 95th Street have a pool?
No, 22 West 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 West 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 22 West 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 West 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 West 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 West 95th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 West 95th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
