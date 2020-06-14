22 West 95th Street

Amenities

Gorgeous Triplex townhouse apartment on tree-lined West 95th/Central Park West block! Expansive space and layout, with a private planted south-facing garden. Featuring the Parlor floor, the garden floor and the second level of the house. Parlor floor/main floor of the home consists of a sprawling living room, a Formal dining room with soaring beamed ceilings and a bay style window facing the garden. A large windowed kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counters and a separate home office/den area are also located on this main level of the house. The garden floor features a more informal living space/family room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Entry to the private garden on this level. The second floor of the home features a spectacular master suite with ensure bath, another large bay window facing south, and a walk-in closet. Versatile space and layout, gorgeous detail throughout. Private laundry. Available for September. A must see!