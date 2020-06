Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just Listed Gut renovated 2 Queen Sized Bedroom in the Heart of West Village!This South Facing Bright unit is 4 flights up, the kitchen has a marble counter top, with a dishwasher, and stainless steel appliances! Both bedrooms are VERY Spacious Queen size bedrooms, and the living room is very Large! Bathroom features Marble tiles, and a glass shower door. This is a Sponsor unit, and has no Board approval process. Pet friendly. This will rent quickly!