Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

22 Central Park South

22 Central Park South · (212) 588-5606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3RDFLOOR · Avail. now

$14,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
hot tub
22 Central Park South is a landmarked prewar condominium exquisitely designed in the tradition of New York City's historic grand residences with private prized Central Park view. Fifth Avenue is right around the corner. This elegantly full floor layout with two bedrooms plus a home office and three full bathrooms spans over 2,000 square feet. From private elevator into an impressive living space boasting a show-stopping expanse of floor-to-ceiling casement windows with tree top views of Central Park and the surrounding neighborhood. The great room handsomely reinterprets the classic prewar interior with sleek, loft-like flourishes. Solid walnut floors in a herringbone pattern and an absolute black marble-encrusted decorative fireplace provide a sophisticated setting for entertaining or relaxing. The smartly outfitted chef's kitchen includes a warm palette of Carrara marble backsplashes and countertops, beautiful custom SieMatic PUR-matte lacquer cabinetry and fully-integrated Miele appliances including Miele multi-zone wine storage, garbage disposal, washer and dryer in unit. The apartment has central air-conditioning, built-in speakers, and Crestron system which controls the lighting and sound for the rooms. The master bedroom features generous walk-in closet and an oversized spa-like master bath with stunning Sicis Italian mosaic tile flooring, double sinks, custom six-foot soaking tub, separate glass enclosed shower and radiant floor heating throughout. With windows that reveal a serene view of green ivy, the graciously designed suite offers a calm refuge from the high energy of the city. Situated along one of Manhattan's most iconic thoroughfares, neighboring the famed Plaza Hotel and offering full views of Central Park's expanse, the residences at 22 Central Park South are expertly crafted to combine the best of traditional pre-war elegance with new interiors and rich finishes and details. The building features private elevator access and a 24-hour doorman. This apartment is offered furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Central Park South have any available units?
22 Central Park South has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Central Park South have?
Some of 22 Central Park South's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
22 Central Park South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Central Park South pet-friendly?
No, 22 Central Park South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 22 Central Park South offer parking?
No, 22 Central Park South does not offer parking.
Does 22 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Central Park South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Central Park South have a pool?
No, 22 Central Park South does not have a pool.
Does 22 Central Park South have accessible units?
No, 22 Central Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Central Park South does not have units with dishwashers.
