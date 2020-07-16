Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal walk in closets air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator hot tub

22 Central Park South is a landmarked prewar condominium exquisitely designed in the tradition of New York City's historic grand residences with private prized Central Park view. Fifth Avenue is right around the corner. This elegantly full floor layout with two bedrooms plus a home office and three full bathrooms spans over 2,000 square feet. From private elevator into an impressive living space boasting a show-stopping expanse of floor-to-ceiling casement windows with tree top views of Central Park and the surrounding neighborhood. The great room handsomely reinterprets the classic prewar interior with sleek, loft-like flourishes. Solid walnut floors in a herringbone pattern and an absolute black marble-encrusted decorative fireplace provide a sophisticated setting for entertaining or relaxing. The smartly outfitted chef's kitchen includes a warm palette of Carrara marble backsplashes and countertops, beautiful custom SieMatic PUR-matte lacquer cabinetry and fully-integrated Miele appliances including Miele multi-zone wine storage, garbage disposal, washer and dryer in unit. The apartment has central air-conditioning, built-in speakers, and Crestron system which controls the lighting and sound for the rooms. The master bedroom features generous walk-in closet and an oversized spa-like master bath with stunning Sicis Italian mosaic tile flooring, double sinks, custom six-foot soaking tub, separate glass enclosed shower and radiant floor heating throughout. With windows that reveal a serene view of green ivy, the graciously designed suite offers a calm refuge from the high energy of the city. Situated along one of Manhattan's most iconic thoroughfares, neighboring the famed Plaza Hotel and offering full views of Central Park's expanse, the residences at 22 Central Park South are expertly crafted to combine the best of traditional pre-war elegance with new interiors and rich finishes and details. The building features private elevator access and a 24-hour doorman. This apartment is offered furnished.