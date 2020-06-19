2186 5th Avenue

Amenities

5th Avenue, Manhattan, New York, NY 10037 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shayvionne Harris, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 233-7805. Available from: 05/24/2020. Pets: allowed. Stunning 1 bedroom with private balcony. This unit features renovated kitchen with ample sunlight, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. There is open space and a private balcony off the living area. Building offers a full time doorman, laundry in the building and parking available at additional cost. Property is walking distance to transportation, shopping, eateries and entertainment. Broker Fee applies. Price based on availability and subject to change. Please provide your cell number when replying to this listing. Contact me Shayvionne Harris to schedule appt [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3562265 ]