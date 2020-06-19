All apartments in New York
Find more places like 2186 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
2186 5th Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

2186 5th Avenue

2186 5th Avenue · (201) 233-7805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2186 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
parking
5th Avenue, Manhattan, New York, NY 10037 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shayvionne Harris, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 233-7805. Available from: 05/24/2020. Pets: allowed. Stunning 1 bedroom with private balcony. This unit features renovated kitchen with ample sunlight, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. There is open space and a private balcony off the living area. Building offers a full time doorman, laundry in the building and parking available at additional cost. Property is walking distance to transportation, shopping, eateries and entertainment. Broker Fee applies. Price based on availability and subject to change. Please provide your cell number when replying to this listing. Contact me Shayvionne Harris to schedule appt [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3562265 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2186 5th Avenue have any available units?
2186 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2186 5th Avenue have?
Some of 2186 5th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2186 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2186 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2186 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2186 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2186 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2186 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2186 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2186 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2186 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2186 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2186 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2186 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2186 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2186 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2186 5th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity