New York, NY
2183 3RD AVE.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

2183 3RD AVE.

2183 3rd Ave · (917) 971-0045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2183 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Net Effective Rent= $2,399 ( Based on 1 Months Free on 12 Mth lease) ; Gross Rent = $2617For Lease Starting ASAPContemporary 1 BR w/ Amenities in E. Harlem Offers the Best of NYC !All of the apartments feature floor to ceiling windows, spacious layouts, hardwood floors and contemporary finishes and fixtures, complemented by a generous amenity package.The kitchens all feature beautiful stone countertops, vertical lift cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.Apartment 1202 is a picture perfect high floor unit with open views to the East allowing for an abundance of natural light; and generous closet space.For your convenience, there is a collection of amenities, which will enhance your living experience: Spacious rooftop lounge and sundeck featuring open city views. Furnished with lounging and dining areas. Fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment Residents lounge with Flat Screen TV Bike Storage Package Room Laundry Room Conveniently located close to Trains, Buses and MetroNorth.There are two supermarkets within two blocks of the building. There is easy access to savory dining options.Immediate Availability.Advertised Rent is the Net Effective Rent Based on 1 Month Free on a 12 Mth Lease starting ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2183 3RD AVE. have any available units?
2183 3RD AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2183 3RD AVE. have?
Some of 2183 3RD AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2183 3RD AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
2183 3RD AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2183 3RD AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 2183 3RD AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2183 3RD AVE. offer parking?
No, 2183 3RD AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 2183 3RD AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2183 3RD AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2183 3RD AVE. have a pool?
No, 2183 3RD AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 2183 3RD AVE. have accessible units?
No, 2183 3RD AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 2183 3RD AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2183 3RD AVE. has units with dishwashers.
