2183 3RD AVE.

Net Effective Rent= $2,399 ( Based on 1 Months Free on 12 Mth lease) ; Gross Rent = $2617For Lease Starting ASAPContemporary 1 BR w/ Amenities in E. Harlem Offers the Best of NYC !All of the apartments feature floor to ceiling windows, spacious layouts, hardwood floors and contemporary finishes and fixtures, complemented by a generous amenity package.The kitchens all feature beautiful stone countertops, vertical lift cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.Apartment 1202 is a picture perfect high floor unit with open views to the East allowing for an abundance of natural light; and generous closet space.For your convenience, there is a collection of amenities, which will enhance your living experience: Spacious rooftop lounge and sundeck featuring open city views. Furnished with lounging and dining areas. Fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment Residents lounge with Flat Screen TV Bike Storage Package Room Laundry Room Conveniently located close to Trains, Buses and MetroNorth.There are two supermarkets within two blocks of the building. There is easy access to savory dining options.Immediate Availability.Advertised Rent is the Net Effective Rent Based on 1 Month Free on a 12 Mth Lease starting ASAP.