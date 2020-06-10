All apartments in New York
216 East 95th Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

216 East 95th Street

216 East 95th Street · (917) 601-9488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
I can't even describe the beauty of this apartment! What you can expect: ***NO FEE*** TRUE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMLAUNDRY IN UNIT (WASHER, DRYER)!!!TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN LIVING SPACEQUEEN SIZED BEDROOMSTONS OF CLOSET SPACE2 RENOVATED BATHROOMSBEAUTIFUL KITCHENPLENTY OF SPACE FOR ALL THE LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN/BEDROOM FURNITURE YOU NEEDGREAT AREA, Q TRAIN OUTSIDE YOUR DOOREXCELLENT MANAGEMENTON SITE SUPEREASY APPROVAL AND PROCEDURESReach out now to schedule your private viewing! Contact Sam today to start enjoying this apartment every day!I don't expect it to last, this time of year affordable true 3 beds are unicorns, so come take a look today! Get it while it's hot! bestaptsnyc154363

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 East 95th Street have any available units?
216 East 95th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 216 East 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 East 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 East 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 East 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 216 East 95th Street offer parking?
No, 216 East 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 216 East 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 East 95th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 East 95th Street have a pool?
No, 216 East 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 East 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 216 East 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 East 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 East 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 East 95th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 East 95th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
