216 East 95th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

I can't even describe the beauty of this apartment! What you can expect: ***NO FEE*** TRUE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMLAUNDRY IN UNIT (WASHER, DRYER)!!!TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN LIVING SPACEQUEEN SIZED BEDROOMSTONS OF CLOSET SPACE2 RENOVATED BATHROOMSBEAUTIFUL KITCHENPLENTY OF SPACE FOR ALL THE LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN/BEDROOM FURNITURE YOU NEEDGREAT AREA, Q TRAIN OUTSIDE YOUR DOOREXCELLENT MANAGEMENTON SITE SUPEREASY APPROVAL AND PROCEDURESReach out now to schedule your private viewing! Contact Sam today to start enjoying this apartment every day!I don't expect it to last, this time of year affordable true 3 beds are unicorns, so come take a look today! Get it while it's hot! bestaptsnyc154363