1 bedroom/1 Bath on tree lined 83rd Street between 3rd and 2nd Avenues.- Separate kitchen- Spacious living room- White tiled bathroom- Hardwood floor throughout- Laundry in building- Convenient to great shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Whole Foods, Fairway, Central Park, Museum Mile, Carl Schulz Park- Close to the beautiful, brand new Q train extension with an entrance on the corner of 83rd & 2nd and the 4, 5 & 6 trains