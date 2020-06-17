Amenities

215 Sullivan Street Townhouse CPrivacy, Security, Seclusion Outdoor Space, Private Garage with Direct Unit Access and A Private In Unit Elevator!Enjoy the ultimate luxury and privacy of townhouse living with the security and amenities of a full service luxury condominium! 26 Wide Townhouse with East and West ExposuresPrivate Locked Garage with Direct Residence AccessPrivate Street Access with Gated Entry Garden4 Bedrooms with En-Suite BathroomsPrivate In Unit Elevator4,069 Interior Square Feet of Luxurious Living Space780 Square Foot Private Backyard with Summer KitchenOpen Plan Living/Dining Room with Gas FireplaceOpen Chefs Kitchen with Retractable WallsIn-Unit Laundry Room & Storage Room 215 Sullivan Street is a full service condominium located in Greenwich Village just blocks from Washington Square Park! Boasting a full time doorman, dedicated super, common courtyard garden, state of the art fitness center, playroom, and bicycle storage (although with your own garage and storage room you may not need it!) Call or Email for Video Tour!