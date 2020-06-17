All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

215 Sullivan Street

215 Sullivan Street · (212) 539-4966
Location

215 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit THC · Avail. now

$32,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
elevator
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
215 Sullivan Street Townhouse CPrivacy, Security, Seclusion Outdoor Space, Private Garage with Direct Unit Access and A Private In Unit Elevator!Enjoy the ultimate luxury and privacy of townhouse living with the security and amenities of a full service luxury condominium! 26 Wide Townhouse with East and West ExposuresPrivate Locked Garage with Direct Residence AccessPrivate Street Access with Gated Entry Garden4 Bedrooms with En-Suite BathroomsPrivate In Unit Elevator4,069 Interior Square Feet of Luxurious Living Space780 Square Foot Private Backyard with Summer KitchenOpen Plan Living/Dining Room with Gas FireplaceOpen Chefs Kitchen with Retractable WallsIn-Unit Laundry Room & Storage Room 215 Sullivan Street is a full service condominium located in Greenwich Village just blocks from Washington Square Park! Boasting a full time doorman, dedicated super, common courtyard garden, state of the art fitness center, playroom, and bicycle storage (although with your own garage and storage room you may not need it!) Call or Email for Video Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Sullivan Street have any available units?
215 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $32,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Sullivan Street have?
Some of 215 Sullivan Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 Sullivan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 Sullivan Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 Sullivan Street does offer parking.
Does 215 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 215 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
