215 E 84th St
215 E 84th St

215 East 84th Street · (346) 309-7599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2195 · Avail. now

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 Bedroom in Yorkville No Fee - Property Id: 310170

Spacious 1 Bedroom in Yorkville No Fee
You are looking at a massive one-bedroom apartment. This amazing unit was JUST renovated, and it's truly an amazing deal. It features polished strip wood flooring throughout, a gorgeous marble-tiled bathroom, a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a dining alcove, a gorgeous marble-tiled bathroom, LOTS of closets / storage space, a huge living room, and a super-sized bedroom that will happily accommodate a California king-sized bed plus additional furniture with EASE. Located right at E 84th Street and 3rd Avenue, just STEPS away from the 4, 5, and 6-express train subway lines, the crosstown buses at E 86th Street, Whole Foods, Fairway, and all the amazing shops, bars, and restaurants that the beautiful Upper East Side has to offer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/215-e-84th-st-new-york-ny/310170
Property Id 310170

(RLNE5950982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 E 84th St have any available units?
215 E 84th St has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 E 84th St have?
Some of 215 E 84th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 E 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
215 E 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 E 84th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 E 84th St is pet friendly.
Does 215 E 84th St offer parking?
No, 215 E 84th St does not offer parking.
Does 215 E 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 E 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 E 84th St have a pool?
No, 215 E 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 215 E 84th St have accessible units?
No, 215 E 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 E 84th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 E 84th St has units with dishwashers.
