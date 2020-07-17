215 E 84th St

Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom in Yorkville No Fee
You are looking at a massive one-bedroom apartment. This amazing unit was JUST renovated, and it's truly an amazing deal. It features polished strip wood flooring throughout, a gorgeous marble-tiled bathroom, a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a dining alcove, a gorgeous marble-tiled bathroom, LOTS of closets / storage space, a huge living room, and a super-sized bedroom that will happily accommodate a California king-sized bed plus additional furniture with EASE. Located right at E 84th Street and 3rd Avenue, just STEPS away from the 4, 5, and 6-express train subway lines, the crosstown buses at E 86th Street, Whole Foods, Fairway, and all the amazing shops, bars, and restaurants that the beautiful Upper East Side has to offer!
