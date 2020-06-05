213 EAST 89TH STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE! This huge renovated 1 BR is a must see. Nice hardwood floors, nice bathroom, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, nice closets, beautiful recessed lights, 3 spacious closets, and an arched doorway. The bedroom can easily fit a king size with plenty of furniture. The living room is also very spacious, all this for $2,600 and NO FEE. Located in PRIME UES 89th and 3rd, a couple minutes from the train station, numerous shopping venues and restaurants. Call or text Alex at 347-219-1297 or email Alex@rentmanhattan.com to schedule an appointment quickly before this apt is gone. RM43853