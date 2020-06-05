All apartments in New York
Find more places like 213 EAST 89TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
213 EAST 89TH STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

213 EAST 89TH STREET

213 East 89th Street · (347) 219-1297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

213 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE! This huge renovated 1 BR is a must see. Nice hardwood floors, nice bathroom, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, nice closets, beautiful recessed lights, 3 spacious closets, and an arched doorway. The bedroom can easily fit a king size with plenty of furniture. The living room is also very spacious, all this for $2,600 and NO FEE. Located in PRIME UES 89th and 3rd, a couple minutes from the train station, numerous shopping venues and restaurants. Call or text Alex at 347-219-1297 or email Alex@rentmanhattan.com to schedule an appointment quickly before this apt is gone. RM43853

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 EAST 89TH STREET have any available units?
213 EAST 89TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 213 EAST 89TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
213 EAST 89TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 EAST 89TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 213 EAST 89TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 213 EAST 89TH STREET offer parking?
No, 213 EAST 89TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 213 EAST 89TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 EAST 89TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 EAST 89TH STREET have a pool?
No, 213 EAST 89TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 213 EAST 89TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 213 EAST 89TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 213 EAST 89TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 EAST 89TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 EAST 89TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 EAST 89TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 213 EAST 89TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity