Beautifully renovated one bedroom with great closet space, and exposed brick. Apartment features hardwood floors and a fabulous granite kitchen, washer & dryer, and a marble bath. Available for July 01 occupancy. Located on rare quiet block in Gramercy area. Steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park, Shake Shack, and Jeremy's Dog Run. Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines.Please contact office for access.