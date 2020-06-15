All apartments in New York
Find more places like 212 Warren Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
212 Warren Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

212 Warren Street

212 Warren St · (917) 774-3839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Battery Park City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

212 Warren St, New York, NY 10282
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
Video Tour Available Upon Request. This sprawling four-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment has stunning views of the Hudson River from western and northern exposures in the large living room. A full Miele range in the kitchen and adjoining breakfast nook lead the way back to the four ample-sized bedrooms, each complete with California Closets. The large master suite comes complete with en-suite bath with large soaking tub and separate stall shower. Apartment contains laundry room with Bosch washer and dryer, as well as Nest thermostats throughout the home. A storage unit also comes with the apartment. River & Warren is a new luxury condominium featuring full time doorman/concierge, playroom, fitness center and landscaped rooftop. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Warren Street have any available units?
212 Warren Street has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Warren Street have?
Some of 212 Warren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Warren Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Warren Street is pet friendly.
Does 212 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 212 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 212 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Warren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 212 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 212 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 212 Warren Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity