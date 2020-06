Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Magnificent 1 bedroom duplex apartment for Rent in Kips Bay. Designer Kitchen & Bathroom, Dish Washer, Washer/Dryer in the building, Xposed Brownstone Brick, Hardwood Floors, Spiral Stairs to Private Roof Deck, Elevator. <br> Pet Ok 6,N and R trains are close to this pre-war Kips Bay building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Kips Bay apartment before your competitors do!