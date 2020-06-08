All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

211 West 79th Street

211 West 79th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 393
Location

211 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location!! Location!! Spacious, Beautiful Studio in a Quiet Townhouse in the Heart of the Upper West Side!
Apartment features: Exposed Brick, Large Windows
- Separate kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances
- Large bathroom
- Two closets
- Shiny Hardwood floors throughout
- Apartment is on the rear of the building, northern exposure, but you still get natural sun light.
- Enjoy the Roof deck, which is shared with only three other apts in the building!!!
Apartment comes equipped with window a/c, and a Murphy bed (bed flips down) with tons of built-in storage, a sofa, and a TV. You still have enough space to put a dining table in the living room area.
Pets welcome (Case by case).
Available Immediately!
Located 1/2 block from the 1 train, and nearby Zabars, Fairway, lots of wonderful shops and restaurants, the Museum of Natural History, and Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 West 79th Street have any available units?
211 West 79th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 West 79th Street have?
Some of 211 West 79th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 West 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 West 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 211 West 79th Street offer parking?
No, 211 West 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 211 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 West 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
