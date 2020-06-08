211 West 79th Street

Amenities
Location!! Location!! Spacious, Beautiful Studio in a Quiet Townhouse in the Heart of the Upper West Side!
Apartment features: Exposed Brick, Large Windows
- Separate kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances
- Large bathroom
- Two closets
- Shiny Hardwood floors throughout
- Apartment is on the rear of the building, northern exposure, but you still get natural sun light.
- Enjoy the Roof deck, which is shared with only three other apts in the building!!!
Apartment comes equipped with window a/c, and a Murphy bed (bed flips down) with tons of built-in storage, a sofa, and a TV. You still have enough space to put a dining table in the living room area.
Pets welcome (Case by case).
Available Immediately!
Located 1/2 block from the 1 train, and nearby Zabars, Fairway, lots of wonderful shops and restaurants, the Museum of Natural History, and Central Park.