Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

211 West 10th Street

211 West 10th Street · (917) 209-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$4,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
WEST VILLAGE CHARMER

Welcome to the West Village! This unique top-floor, convertible two-bedroom apartment offers a modern lifestyle, nestled just off trendy Bleecker Street. Enjoy a quiet resident-only backyard boasting northern views of Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building. Get cozy in your sun-filled home with a nice cup of coffee thanks to seven windows throughout the unit and 11-foot, wood-beamed ceilings. As you navigate through modern pocket doors to enter your large master bedroom, you?ll fall in love with the California-style closet to store all your favorite clothing. A sleeping loft is at your disposal ? essential for when guests come to visit. The renovated kitchen includes top-of-the-line appliances, so you can whip up tasty weekend brunches. With an updated bathroom featuring a large Jacuzzi tub and vanity sink, the attention to detail in this unit can be seen all over. A washer and dryer is also included in this home.

A historic West Village six-floor walkup, 211 W. 10th St. is a pet-friendly co-op, featuring an exclusive backyard garden with a barbecue, meeting room, private storage and bike room only for building residents. Equinox, New York Sports Club Elite and TMPL gyms, as well as Gristedes and Brooklyn Fare markets are all just a couple blocks away. Enjoy the buzzworthy nightlife, trendsetting shopping and award-winning dining that West Village is known for right outside your doorstep. Commuting has never been easier with the 1 train at Christopher Street only one block away and the West Fourth Street station (A, B, C, D & E trains) minutes away.

This vacant apartment is available for a virtual tour by appointment. Please email or call for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 West 10th Street have any available units?
211 West 10th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 West 10th Street have?
Some of 211 West 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 West 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 West 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 211 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 211 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 West 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 211 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
