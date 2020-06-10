211 West 10th Street

Amenities

WEST VILLAGE CHARMER



Welcome to the West Village! This unique top-floor, convertible two-bedroom apartment offers a modern lifestyle, nestled just off trendy Bleecker Street. Enjoy a quiet resident-only backyard boasting northern views of Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building. Get cozy in your sun-filled home with a nice cup of coffee thanks to seven windows throughout the unit and 11-foot, wood-beamed ceilings. As you navigate through modern pocket doors to enter your large master bedroom, you?ll fall in love with the California-style closet to store all your favorite clothing. A sleeping loft is at your disposal ? essential for when guests come to visit. The renovated kitchen includes top-of-the-line appliances, so you can whip up tasty weekend brunches. With an updated bathroom featuring a large Jacuzzi tub and vanity sink, the attention to detail in this unit can be seen all over. A washer and dryer is also included in this home.



A historic West Village six-floor walkup, 211 W. 10th St. is a pet-friendly co-op, featuring an exclusive backyard garden with a barbecue, meeting room, private storage and bike room only for building residents. Equinox, New York Sports Club Elite and TMPL gyms, as well as Gristedes and Brooklyn Fare markets are all just a couple blocks away. Enjoy the buzzworthy nightlife, trendsetting shopping and award-winning dining that West Village is known for right outside your doorstep. Commuting has never been easier with the 1 train at Christopher Street only one block away and the West Fourth Street station (A, B, C, D & E trains) minutes away.



This vacant apartment is available for a virtual tour by appointment. Please email or call for details