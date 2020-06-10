All apartments in New York
211 NORTH END AVE.

211 North End Avenue · (347) 701-5353
Location

211 North End Avenue, New York, NY 10282
Battery Park City

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
Located in Downtown Manhattans most desirable waterfront neighborhood, Battery Park City, The Verdesian defines luxury, green living. At The Verdesian, our commitment to smarter living allows you to enjoy a healthier lifestyle while making a positive impact on our planet. Rising 26 stories, The Verdesian is the first LEED Platinum high-rise residential rental building in the nation and has become an important model for green construction around the world. All environmentally sound apartments feature expansive layouts, naturally harvested building materials and innovative design features, providing abundant light, cleaner air, filtered water, and greater energy efficiency.Residents of The Verdesian enjoy unparalleled lifestyle services and amenities. Building amenities include 24-hour concierge service, landscaped roof terrace with organic herb gardens, childrens playroom featuring classes hosted by Creative Play, residents fitness center with complimentary daily classes and on-site parking with electric vehicle charging stations.Contact Gary 3477015353 lsr258093

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 NORTH END AVE. have any available units?
211 NORTH END AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 NORTH END AVE. have?
Some of 211 NORTH END AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 NORTH END AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
211 NORTH END AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 NORTH END AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 211 NORTH END AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 NORTH END AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 211 NORTH END AVE. does offer parking.
Does 211 NORTH END AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 NORTH END AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 NORTH END AVE. have a pool?
No, 211 NORTH END AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 211 NORTH END AVE. have accessible units?
No, 211 NORTH END AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 211 NORTH END AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 NORTH END AVE. has units with dishwashers.
