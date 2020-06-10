211 NORTH END AVE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking internet access

Located in Downtown Manhattans most desirable waterfront neighborhood, Battery Park City, The Verdesian defines luxury, green living. At The Verdesian, our commitment to smarter living allows you to enjoy a healthier lifestyle while making a positive impact on our planet. Rising 26 stories, The Verdesian is the first LEED Platinum high-rise residential rental building in the nation and has become an important model for green construction around the world. All environmentally sound apartments feature expansive layouts, naturally harvested building materials and innovative design features, providing abundant light, cleaner air, filtered water, and greater energy efficiency.Residents of The Verdesian enjoy unparalleled lifestyle services and amenities. Building amenities include 24-hour concierge service, landscaped roof terrace with organic herb gardens, childrens playroom featuring classes hosted by Creative Play, residents fitness center with complimentary daily classes and on-site parking with electric vehicle charging stations.Contact Gary 3477015353 lsr258093