211 East 18th Street

NO FEE! Great Gramercy One Bedroom Rental. NO INTERVIEW and NO Application Package required. Move right into this recently renovated large and well proportioned one bedroom in a wonderful full service coop building. Open kitchen, generous closet space and oak hardwood floors. Located on a lovely townhouse block, quiet with true neighborhood feeling in an intimate late 1950s building that is well maintained with 24 hour doorman, laundry room, bike room, live-in super, and garage in building. You will love this convenient location with easy access to Union Square, Traders Joes, Irving Place restaurants & Gramercy and Stuyvesant Parks. Sorry, no pets and no temporary walls allowed for shares.