July 10 2020

211 East 18th Street

211 East 18th Street · (212) 444-7860
Location

211 East 18th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
NO FEE! Great Gramercy One Bedroom Rental. NO INTERVIEW and NO Application Package required. Move right into this recently renovated large and well proportioned one bedroom in a wonderful full service coop building. Open kitchen, generous closet space and oak hardwood floors. Located on a lovely townhouse block, quiet with true neighborhood feeling in an intimate late 1950s building that is well maintained with 24 hour doorman, laundry room, bike room, live-in super, and garage in building. You will love this convenient location with easy access to Union Square, Traders Joes, Irving Place restaurants & Gramercy and Stuyvesant Parks. Sorry, no pets and no temporary walls allowed for shares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 East 18th Street have any available units?
211 East 18th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 East 18th Street have?
Some of 211 East 18th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 East 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 East 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 East 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 East 18th Street offers parking.
Does 211 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 East 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 211 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 East 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 East 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 East 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
