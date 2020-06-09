All apartments in New York
Find more places like 211 E 10th St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
211 E 10th St 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

211 E 10th St 3

211 East 10th Street · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

211 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sun Kissed 3BR/2BA +W/D Duplex - Property Id: 298986

Available Immediately~East Village (2nd Ave & E 10th)

****1 MONTH BROKER FEE****

It's a newly renovated 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom DUPLEX with private, exclusive backyard available for immediate occupancy. This oversized unit boasts generously sized bedrooms, marble tiled bathrooms and a massive formal living room in addition to private backyard complete with a custom-fabricated , fenced-in outdoor deck. Washer/Dryer located in unit.

Kitchen is finished with mahogany cabinetry, sexy tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Custom-framed exposed brick, LED lighting and modern hardwood flooring throughout.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298986
Property Id 298986

(RLNE5850614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 E 10th St 3 have any available units?
211 E 10th St 3 has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 E 10th St 3 have?
Some of 211 E 10th St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E 10th St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
211 E 10th St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E 10th St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 E 10th St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 211 E 10th St 3 offer parking?
No, 211 E 10th St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 211 E 10th St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 E 10th St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E 10th St 3 have a pool?
No, 211 E 10th St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 211 E 10th St 3 have accessible units?
No, 211 E 10th St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 211 E 10th St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 E 10th St 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 211 E 10th St 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity