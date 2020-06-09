211 E 10th St 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Immediately~East Village (2nd Ave & E 10th)



****1 MONTH BROKER FEE****



It's a newly renovated 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom DUPLEX with private, exclusive backyard available for immediate occupancy. This oversized unit boasts generously sized bedrooms, marble tiled bathrooms and a massive formal living room in addition to private backyard complete with a custom-fabricated , fenced-in outdoor deck. Washer/Dryer located in unit.



Kitchen is finished with mahogany cabinetry, sexy tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Custom-framed exposed brick, LED lighting and modern hardwood flooring throughout.



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

