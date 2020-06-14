210 East 58th Street

Amenities

An enormous alcove studio featuring a separate brand new full kitchen with a dishwasher, large sleeping area, Marble bath with a linen closet, a central air unit, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Excellent closet space! The wall of windows guarantees a steady, good light through the apartment. The building is well-served by a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry room, and on-site garage. It is conveniently located one block away from Whole Foods, and many convenient transportation options (E, M trains four blocks, and 4,5,6,N,Q,R trains one block away). electricity, gas, heat, air conditioning INCLUDED!! Sorry, No Pets!