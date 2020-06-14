All apartments in New York
Find more places like 210 East 58th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
210 East 58th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

210 East 58th Street

210 East 58th Street · (212) 317-7822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3J · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
An enormous alcove studio featuring a separate brand new full kitchen with a dishwasher, large sleeping area, Marble bath with a linen closet, a central air unit, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Excellent closet space! The wall of windows guarantees a steady, good light through the apartment. The building is well-served by a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry room, and on-site garage. It is conveniently located one block away from Whole Foods, and many convenient transportation options (E, M trains four blocks, and 4,5,6,N,Q,R trains one block away). electricity, gas, heat, air conditioning INCLUDED!! Sorry, No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 East 58th Street have any available units?
210 East 58th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 East 58th Street have?
Some of 210 East 58th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 East 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 East 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 East 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 East 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 210 East 58th Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 East 58th Street does offer parking.
Does 210 East 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 East 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 East 58th Street have a pool?
No, 210 East 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 East 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 210 East 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 East 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 East 58th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 210 East 58th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity