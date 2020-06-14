21 Maiden Lane

Amenities

CONVERTED/ FLEX 3 bedroom loft in prewar elevator building.

[WALL IS ALREADY UP!]

10' ceilings with oversized windows facing south and east. Newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher and built in microwave. New hardwood floors throughout with crown molding and large modern bathroom. Central heat and A/C. One block to the Fulton street express station with access to the 4,5,A,C,E,N,Q,J,Z and R trains. Easy access to the neighborhood's 24hr services, parks, shopping and restaurants.

AMENITIES: Virtual doorman, elevator & laundry room!



