21 Maiden Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

21 Maiden Lane

21 Maiden Lane · (646) 261-6626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$3,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
CONVERTED/ FLEX 3 bedroom loft in prewar elevator building.
[WALL IS ALREADY UP!]
10' ceilings with oversized windows facing south and east. Newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher and built in microwave. New hardwood floors throughout with crown molding and large modern bathroom. Central heat and A/C. One block to the Fulton street express station with access to the 4,5,A,C,E,N,Q,J,Z and R trains. Easy access to the neighborhood's 24hr services, parks, shopping and restaurants.
AMENITIES: Virtual doorman, elevator & laundry room!

TEXT NICOLE TO SEE THE VIDEOS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Maiden Lane have any available units?
21 Maiden Lane has a unit available for $3,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Maiden Lane have?
Some of 21 Maiden Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Maiden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21 Maiden Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Maiden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21 Maiden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 21 Maiden Lane offer parking?
No, 21 Maiden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 21 Maiden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Maiden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Maiden Lane have a pool?
No, 21 Maiden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21 Maiden Lane have accessible units?
No, 21 Maiden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Maiden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Maiden Lane has units with dishwashers.
