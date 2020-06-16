All apartments in New York
2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

2067 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard · (917) 280-5971
Location

2067 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,999

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Renovated 3 bed on 7th Ave and 123rd Street Prime Central Harlem!!
Washer and Dryer in-unit!!

No Fee

This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee
to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing
agents for more information on Rhino

-Brand New Modern Construction
-Exquisite Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher & Microwave
-Large Bedrooms CLOSETS IN EACH ROOM
-Full Modern Bathroom
-Sleek Hardwood Floors
-Recessed Lighting
-Your own Washer and Dryer in unit!
-Heat, Water, AND Gas Included!

Steps to the A,B,C,D, 2,3 express trains and metro north minutes to midtown! It is also JUST STEPS to famous restaurants including Red Rooster, Len ox Coffee, Corer Social and the famous Sylvias. Come see why Harlem is the hottest Up-and-coming neighborhood to live in!

$2999 is promo for March 5 lease start dates or sooner. Regular rent is $3150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have any available units?
2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have?
Some of 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
