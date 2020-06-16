2067 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities

Stunning Renovated 3 bed on 7th Ave and 123rd Street Prime Central Harlem!!

Washer and Dryer in-unit!!



No Fee



This apartment can be rented deposit free.

to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing

agents for more information on Rhino



-Brand New Modern Construction

-Exquisite Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher & Microwave

-Large Bedrooms CLOSETS IN EACH ROOM

-Full Modern Bathroom

-Sleek Hardwood Floors

-Recessed Lighting

-Your own Washer and Dryer in unit!

-Heat, Water, AND Gas Included!



Steps to the A,B,C,D, 2,3 express trains and metro north minutes to midtown! It is also JUST STEPS to famous restaurants including Red Rooster, Len ox Coffee, Corer Social and the famous Sylvias. Come see why Harlem is the hottest Up-and-coming neighborhood to live in!



$2999 is promo for March 5 lease start dates or sooner. Regular rent is $3150