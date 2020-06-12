All apartments in New York
206 East 95th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:05 AM

206 East 95th Street

206 East 95th Street · (646) 703-2053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15B · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
Available fully furnished for immediate occupancy! Located on a tree lined street, apartment 15B features an open chef's kitchen with Miele and Fisher Paykel stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and white oak cabinetry. The spa like bathrooms sparkle with glass and polished quartzite tiles, a ceramic basin vanity, iridescent and resin shelving along with a jet soaking tub, all finished with watermark faucets. The living-dining room has an open concept floor plan with large windows and access to a private balcony with stunning northern views. Beautiful hardwood floors add warmth and elegance to the space. The large king-sized master bedroom offers your own private balcony and is flooded with southern sunlight. The second bedroom is large, has two closets and also includes an en-suite bathroom. With 6 closets total and with only two apartments per floor, this apartment is a rare find.The Upper East Side is a special place to call home, with beloved restaurants such as Sfoglia, Korali Estiatorio, Vinus and Marc and Sarabeth's you won't tire of the same old fare. Take a stroll along the East River promenade, Carl Schurz Park or through iconic Central Park. Visit Museum Mile and take in the cultural exhibits at the Guggenheim, The Metropolitan Museum of Art or the Cooper Hewitt. Or stock up on some goodies at Fairway or Whole Foods, two of our favorite neighborhood grocers. Speaking of shopping, Madison Avenue will not disappoint with stores ranging from J Crew to Williams and Sonoma to Alice and Olivia. And if a sweet tooth is your thing, make sure to pick up a treat at Mayson Kaiser. CVS, Duane Reade, Chase and Soul Cycle are all within walking distance, making day to day life incredibly convenient.With easy access to transportation you'll be able to travel anywhere you need to go via the 6/Q subways or the 96th Street Crosstown Bus. City bikes are available on the corner East 95th and 3rd Avenue as well as 2nd Avenue and East 96th Street. The Omni warmly welcomes pets, subletting, investors and part time residences. The Omni is a luxury boutique Upper East Side condominium that offers residents todays modern amenities. With a full-time doorman, live in super, fitness room, laundry room, and private storage, this building provides residents' a five-star living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 East 95th Street have any available units?
206 East 95th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 East 95th Street have?
Some of 206 East 95th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 East 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 East 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 East 95th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 East 95th Street is pet friendly.
Does 206 East 95th Street offer parking?
No, 206 East 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 East 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 East 95th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 East 95th Street have a pool?
No, 206 East 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 East 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 206 East 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 East 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 East 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
