206 East 95th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry hot tub

Available fully furnished for immediate occupancy! Located on a tree lined street, apartment 15B features an open chef's kitchen with Miele and Fisher Paykel stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and white oak cabinetry. The spa like bathrooms sparkle with glass and polished quartzite tiles, a ceramic basin vanity, iridescent and resin shelving along with a jet soaking tub, all finished with watermark faucets. The living-dining room has an open concept floor plan with large windows and access to a private balcony with stunning northern views. Beautiful hardwood floors add warmth and elegance to the space. The large king-sized master bedroom offers your own private balcony and is flooded with southern sunlight. The second bedroom is large, has two closets and also includes an en-suite bathroom. With 6 closets total and with only two apartments per floor, this apartment is a rare find.The Upper East Side is a special place to call home, with beloved restaurants such as Sfoglia, Korali Estiatorio, Vinus and Marc and Sarabeth's you won't tire of the same old fare. Take a stroll along the East River promenade, Carl Schurz Park or through iconic Central Park. Visit Museum Mile and take in the cultural exhibits at the Guggenheim, The Metropolitan Museum of Art or the Cooper Hewitt. Or stock up on some goodies at Fairway or Whole Foods, two of our favorite neighborhood grocers. Speaking of shopping, Madison Avenue will not disappoint with stores ranging from J Crew to Williams and Sonoma to Alice and Olivia. And if a sweet tooth is your thing, make sure to pick up a treat at Mayson Kaiser. CVS, Duane Reade, Chase and Soul Cycle are all within walking distance, making day to day life incredibly convenient.With easy access to transportation you'll be able to travel anywhere you need to go via the 6/Q subways or the 96th Street Crosstown Bus. City bikes are available on the corner East 95th and 3rd Avenue as well as 2nd Avenue and East 96th Street. The Omni warmly welcomes pets, subletting, investors and part time residences. The Omni is a luxury boutique Upper East Side condominium that offers residents todays modern amenities. With a full-time doorman, live in super, fitness room, laundry room, and private storage, this building provides residents' a five-star living experience.