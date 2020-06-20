206 E 26th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator

Make the dream of private home living come true. Historic Gramercy carriage house w/ high end modern renovations. Incredible oversized gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and wine cooler, Outdoor space includes a large courtyard.and fabulous private roof deck. 4 bedroom / 4.5 baths featuring ensuite baths and powder rooms for each bedroom. This private home comes equipped with a washer & dryer, and walk-in wine cellar. Gorgeous hardwood floors, exposed brick throughout and custom designed working fireplace.Located in Gramercy - one of New York's most beautiful neighborhoods. Steps from shopping, restaurants and just a short walk to historic Madison Square Park, Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines. NO FEE. Video and Virtual Tours Available- contact via email, phone or text for viewings.