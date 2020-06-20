All apartments in New York
206 E 26th Street
206 E 26th Street

206 East 26th Street · (212) 727-8300
Location

206 East 26th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
Make the dream of private&nbsp;home living come true. Historic Gramercy carriage house w/ high end modern renovations. Incredible oversized gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and wine cooler,&nbsp; Outdoor space includes a large courtyard.and fabulous private roof deck.&nbsp;&nbsp;4 bedroom / 4.5 baths featuring ensuite baths and powder rooms for each bedroom. This private home comes equipped with a washer &amp; dryer, and walk-in wine cellar. Gorgeous hardwood floors, exposed brick throughout&nbsp;and custom designed working fireplace.Located in Gramercy&nbsp;- one of New York's most beautiful neighborhoods. Steps from shopping, restaurants and just a short walk to historic Madison Square Park, Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines. NO FEE. Video and Virtual Tours Available- contact via email, phone or text for viewings.&nbsp;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 E 26th Street have any available units?
206 E 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 E 26th Street have?
Some of 206 E 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 E 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 E 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 E 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 206 E 26th Street offer parking?
No, 206 E 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 E 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 E 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E 26th Street have a pool?
No, 206 E 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 E 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 206 E 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 E 26th Street has units with dishwashers.
