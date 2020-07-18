203 E 37th St 3k

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

NO FEE SPACIOUS TRUE 2BR+MASSIVE TERRACE, EVATORY - Property Id: 286188



NO FEE, VERY SPACIOUS TRUE 2 BDR+MASSIVE TERRACE.

LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL- ONE OF THE MOST DESIRED NEIGHBORHOODS IN MANHATTAN.

King size bedrooms with closets in each room.

Large windows, great natural sunlight.

Hardwood floors.

Large Separated kitchen, breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher.

Marble bathroom.

Large living room.

Abundant closets.

Building Features: Live-In Super, Elevator, Laundry In building.

Video is available.

Located a few minutes walk from 4,5,6,7 subway lines.



Please contact me if you would like to schedule an appointment.



002070378moss

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/203-e-37th-st-new-york-ny-unit-3k/286188

Property Id 286188



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5944633)