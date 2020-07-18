203 E 37th St 3k

Amenities
NO FEE SPACIOUS TRUE 2BR+MASSIVE TERRACE, EVATORY - Property Id: 286188
NO FEE, VERY SPACIOUS TRUE 2 BDR+MASSIVE TERRACE.
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL- ONE OF THE MOST DESIRED NEIGHBORHOODS IN MANHATTAN.
King size bedrooms with closets in each room.
Large windows, great natural sunlight.
Hardwood floors.
Large Separated kitchen, breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher.
Marble bathroom.
Large living room.
Abundant closets.
Building Features: Live-In Super, Elevator, Laundry In building.
Video is available.
Located a few minutes walk from 4,5,6,7 subway lines.
Please contact me if you would like to schedule an appointment.
002070378moss
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/203-e-37th-st-new-york-ny-unit-3k/286188
Property Id 286188
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5944633)