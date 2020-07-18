All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

203 E 37th St 3k

203 East 37th Street · (917) 530-8943
Location

203 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3k · Avail. now

$4,120

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
NO FEE SPACIOUS TRUE 2BR+MASSIVE TERRACE, EVATORY - Property Id: 286188

NO FEE, VERY SPACIOUS TRUE 2 BDR+MASSIVE TERRACE.
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL- ONE OF THE MOST DESIRED NEIGHBORHOODS IN MANHATTAN.
King size bedrooms with closets in each room.
Large windows, great natural sunlight.
Hardwood floors.
Large Separated kitchen, breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher.
Marble bathroom.
Large living room.
Abundant closets.
Building Features: Live-In Super, Elevator, Laundry In building.
Video is available.
Located a few minutes walk from 4,5,6,7 subway lines.

Please contact me if you would like to schedule an appointment.

002070378moss
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/203-e-37th-st-new-york-ny-unit-3k/286188
Property Id 286188

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5944633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 E 37th St 3k have any available units?
203 E 37th St 3k has a unit available for $4,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 E 37th St 3k have?
Some of 203 E 37th St 3k's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 E 37th St 3k currently offering any rent specials?
203 E 37th St 3k is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 E 37th St 3k pet-friendly?
No, 203 E 37th St 3k is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 203 E 37th St 3k offer parking?
No, 203 E 37th St 3k does not offer parking.
Does 203 E 37th St 3k have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 E 37th St 3k does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 E 37th St 3k have a pool?
No, 203 E 37th St 3k does not have a pool.
Does 203 E 37th St 3k have accessible units?
No, 203 E 37th St 3k does not have accessible units.
Does 203 E 37th St 3k have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 E 37th St 3k has units with dishwashers.
