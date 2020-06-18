All apartments in New York
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

203 E 27TH ST

203 East 27th Street · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
Murry Hill-Due to the proximity of the headquarters of the United Nations and the availability of old mansions, many countries operate embassies and consulates in Murray Hill. This makes the restaurant scene very diverse! 

THE RESIDENCE:
This elevator building features oak floors, air conditioning, and a laundry room. Some apartments have duplex layouts and/or terraces. All apartments have new marble bathrooms with oversized medicine cabinets and granite banjo countertops.

THE BUILDING/
Live in the heart of Murray Hill in this remodeled old charm building with an elevator, and the building features oak floors, air conditioning, and a laundry room spacious apartments boasting plenty of natural light.   Enjoy all of the lively restaurants and nightlife of the Murray Hill area.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD/
Enjoy neighborhood highlights such as drinks at Gansevoort Park, local theatre at The PIT, and, of course, Shake Shack in Madison Square Park. This prime location is perfect for taking advantage of the downtown cultural scene if you simultaneously desire a serene living space on a tree-lined block.

I have access to this and others. What are you looking for? Please contact me and let me know. I listen to your needs and only match you with the best in the quickest amount of time. Effortless search with attention to details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 E 27TH ST have any available units?
203 E 27TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 E 27TH ST have?
Some of 203 E 27TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 E 27TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
203 E 27TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 E 27TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 203 E 27TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 203 E 27TH ST offer parking?
No, 203 E 27TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 203 E 27TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 E 27TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 E 27TH ST have a pool?
No, 203 E 27TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 203 E 27TH ST have accessible units?
No, 203 E 27TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 203 E 27TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 E 27TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
