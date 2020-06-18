203 E 27TH ST

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry media room

Murry Hill-Due to the proximity of the headquarters of the United Nations and the availability of old mansions, many countries operate embassies and consulates in Murray Hill. This makes the restaurant scene very diverse!



THE RESIDENCE:

This elevator building features oak floors, air conditioning, and a laundry room. Some apartments have duplex layouts and/or terraces. All apartments have new marble bathrooms with oversized medicine cabinets and granite banjo countertops.



THE BUILDING/

Live in the heart of Murray Hill in this remodeled old charm building with an elevator, and the building features oak floors, air conditioning, and a laundry room spacious apartments boasting plenty of natural light. Enjoy all of the lively restaurants and nightlife of the Murray Hill area.



THE NEIGHBORHOOD/

Enjoy neighborhood highlights such as drinks at Gansevoort Park, local theatre at The PIT, and, of course, Shake Shack in Madison Square Park. This prime location is perfect for taking advantage of the downtown cultural scene if you simultaneously desire a serene living space on a tree-lined block.



I have access to this and others. What are you looking for? Please contact me and let me know. I listen to your needs and only match you with the best in the quickest amount of time. Effortless search with attention to details.