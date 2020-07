Amenities

Bright 1 bedroom overlooking quiet Minetta Lane. Easy walk up/3rd floor! This great home receives great light all day long. See video for exact layout. This lovely winged apartment can easily accommodate roomies as a 2 bedroom with eat-in kitchen. The owner keeps this building in great shape, as seen in this units pictures with new insulated windows, new appliances and oak strip flooring throughout, full size refrigerator, heat/hot water included. Super lives right across the street.