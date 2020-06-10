All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

202 West 81st Street

202 West 81st Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

202 West 81st Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-C · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom home located in an elevator building on West 81st Street between Broadway and Amsterdam. The apartment has two queen sized bedrooms, large living room . It boasts it's tall ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors , large windows in each room .Living room has two large windows , closets in both the rooms and two in common areas . This is a very spacious apartment for it's price point .The apartment has south and west exposures .. There is a live in super. Located near 1/B/C Trains, Crosstown Bus, Museum of Natural History, Central Park, and all the best restaurants and bars the Upper West Side has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 West 81st Street have any available units?
202 West 81st Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 202 West 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 West 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 West 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 West 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 202 West 81st Street offer parking?
No, 202 West 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 202 West 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 West 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 West 81st Street have a pool?
No, 202 West 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 West 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 202 West 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 West 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 West 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 West 81st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 West 81st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
