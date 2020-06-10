202 West 81st Street

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious two bedroom home located in an elevator building on West 81st Street between Broadway and Amsterdam. The apartment has two queen sized bedrooms, large living room . It boasts it's tall ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors , large windows in each room .Living room has two large windows , closets in both the rooms and two in common areas . This is a very spacious apartment for it's price point .The apartment has south and west exposures .. There is a live in super. Located near 1/B/C Trains, Crosstown Bus, Museum of Natural History, Central Park, and all the best restaurants and bars the Upper West Side has to offer.