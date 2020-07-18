All apartments in New York
Find more places like 202 East 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
202 East 13th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:27 AM

202 East 13th Street

202 East 13th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

202 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
This is a gorgeous two bedroom convertible 3 bedroom apartment. Apartment features 2 marble bathrooms, a washer & dryer, a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Unit is accented by high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. This unit has individual climate control, video intercom, and storage lofts. Available for immediate occupancy. Located in prime East Village area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a block from the L train and just minutes to Union Square and the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines and the 14th Street crosstown bus.Please contact office for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 East 13th Street have any available units?
202 East 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 East 13th Street have?
Some of 202 East 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 East 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 202 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 202 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 202 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 East 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 202 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 202 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 East 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 202 East 13th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity