202 East 13th Street

This is a gorgeous two bedroom convertible 3 bedroom apartment. Apartment features 2 marble bathrooms, a washer & dryer, a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Unit is accented by high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. This unit has individual climate control, video intercom, and storage lofts. Available for immediate occupancy. Located in prime East Village area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a block from the L train and just minutes to Union Square and the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines and the 14th Street crosstown bus.Please contact office for appointment.