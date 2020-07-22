All apartments in New York
Find more places like 201 E 69th St 4K.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
201 E 69th St 4K
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

201 E 69th St 4K

201 East 69th Street · (914) 522-9631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

201 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4K · Avail. now

$3,790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
valet service
The Fairfax - Property Id: 307952

Upper East Side dream apartment. 2 blocks from Hunter College. Everything you could want within steps. A great place to live. Oversized loft-like studio with 30' living room, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone counters, and white lacquer cabinets, private wall-off sleeping alcove and new plank wood floors throughout. The building features a 24-hour front desk attendant, package room, dry cleaning valet, and onsite management staff with live-in superintendent. Other amenities include large central laundry facility, roof deck, and fitness center. One block away from Q train and three blocks from 6 train. Available for short-term lease ending 10/31/2020 or for a one-year term.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/201-e-69th-st-ny-ny-unit-4k/307952
Property Id 307952

(RLNE5945672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E 69th St 4K have any available units?
201 E 69th St 4K has a unit available for $3,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 E 69th St 4K have?
Some of 201 E 69th St 4K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E 69th St 4K currently offering any rent specials?
201 E 69th St 4K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E 69th St 4K pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 E 69th St 4K is pet friendly.
Does 201 E 69th St 4K offer parking?
No, 201 E 69th St 4K does not offer parking.
Does 201 E 69th St 4K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 E 69th St 4K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E 69th St 4K have a pool?
No, 201 E 69th St 4K does not have a pool.
Does 201 E 69th St 4K have accessible units?
No, 201 E 69th St 4K does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E 69th St 4K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 E 69th St 4K has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 201 E 69th St 4K?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity