Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2000 Broadway 22D

2000 Broadway · (917) 941-8635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 22D · Avail. now

$6,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bike storage
hot tub
Luxury 2 bedroom in Condo Building - Property Id: 203801

Luxury 2 Bed/2 Bath Rental on UWS
Magnificent city views facing South and West from this 22nd floor corner 2 bdrm, 2 bath home in a coveted, full service condo in the heart of the Upper West Side. Enjoy wraparound windows in a large living/dining area. The open windowed-kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and beautiful wood cabinetry. The oversized master bedroom has an en suite marble bathroom and a walk in closet. Full washer & dryer.

The Copley is located close to Lincoln Center, the finest restaurants and conveniences the Upper West Side has to offer. This well maintained Condo amenities include a health club, swimming pool, play room, private storage and bike room. Rent includes one month free for first year.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203801
Property Id 203801

(RLNE5837996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Broadway 22D have any available units?
2000 Broadway 22D has a unit available for $6,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Broadway 22D have?
Some of 2000 Broadway 22D's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Broadway 22D currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Broadway 22D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Broadway 22D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Broadway 22D is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Broadway 22D offer parking?
No, 2000 Broadway 22D does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Broadway 22D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Broadway 22D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Broadway 22D have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Broadway 22D has a pool.
Does 2000 Broadway 22D have accessible units?
No, 2000 Broadway 22D does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Broadway 22D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Broadway 22D does not have units with dishwashers.
