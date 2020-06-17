2000 Broadway 22D

Amenities
Luxury 2 bedroom in Condo Building - Property Id: 203801
Luxury 2 Bed/2 Bath Rental on UWS
Magnificent city views facing South and West from this 22nd floor corner 2 bdrm, 2 bath home in a coveted, full service condo in the heart of the Upper West Side. Enjoy wraparound windows in a large living/dining area. The open windowed-kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and beautiful wood cabinetry. The oversized master bedroom has an en suite marble bathroom and a walk in closet. Full washer & dryer.
The Copley is located close to Lincoln Center, the finest restaurants and conveniences the Upper West Side has to offer. This well maintained Condo amenities include a health club, swimming pool, play room, private storage and bike room. Rent includes one month free for first year.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203801
Property Id 203801
(RLNE5837996)