2000 Broadway 22D

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bike storage hot tub

Luxury 2 bedroom in Condo Building - Property Id: 203801



Luxury 2 Bed/2 Bath Rental on UWS

Magnificent city views facing South and West from this 22nd floor corner 2 bdrm, 2 bath home in a coveted, full service condo in the heart of the Upper West Side. Enjoy wraparound windows in a large living/dining area. The open windowed-kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and beautiful wood cabinetry. The oversized master bedroom has an en suite marble bathroom and a walk in closet. Full washer & dryer.



The Copley is located close to Lincoln Center, the finest restaurants and conveniences the Upper West Side has to offer. This well maintained Condo amenities include a health club, swimming pool, play room, private storage and bike room. Rent includes one month free for first year.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203801

Property Id 203801



(RLNE5837996)