200 West 90th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry bike storage

Massive sun-drenched 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom on the 12th floor of an elegant doorman building. This unit faces east and south and gets sunlight all day long. Apartment features an entry foyer, a separate windowed kitchen with modern appliances, terra cotta tiled floors and a dishwasher & microwave and a half bathroom for the guests. Large living room with amazing eastern light. Large master bedroom with a full bathroom ensuite. Beautiful hardwood floors, excellent closet space. Gym, Laundry room, Children's playroom, and storage are in the building. Live in superintendent. PETS ARE WELCOME! Charming tree lined block, close to the subway and close to both Riverside & Central Parks! Steps to express trains.