Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

200 West 90th Street

200 West 90th Street · (650) 999-1155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Massive sun-drenched 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom on the 12th floor of an elegant doorman building. This unit faces east and south and gets sunlight all day long. Apartment features an entry foyer, a separate windowed kitchen with modern appliances, terra cotta tiled floors and a dishwasher & microwave and a half bathroom for the guests. Large living room with amazing eastern light. Large master bedroom with a full bathroom ensuite. Beautiful hardwood floors, excellent closet space. Gym, Laundry room, Children's playroom, and storage are in the building. Live in superintendent. PETS ARE WELCOME! Charming tree lined block, close to the subway and close to both Riverside & Central Parks! Steps to express trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West 90th Street have any available units?
200 West 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 West 90th Street have?
Some of 200 West 90th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 West 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 West 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 West 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 West 90th Street offer parking?
No, 200 West 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 West 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 West 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West 90th Street have a pool?
No, 200 West 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 West 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 West 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 West 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
