Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:04 PM

200 West 26th Street

200 W 26th St · (917) 690-3545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
garage
valet service
Live in Chelsea where you'll find NYC's hands-down one of the best places in New York to explore art and more!Centro is a highly distinguished 18-story building soars above the heart of Chelsea on Seventh Avenue. You will enjoy contemporary decor style featuring two landscaped roof decks, a 24-hour concierge, on-site garage, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and all of the modern amenities.Homes offer: oversized windows, high-tech kitchen appliances, and sleek hardwood flooring; some apartments even have their own private terraces, walk-in closets, and high ceilings**net effective**To View Now Contact Nikki @ 917-690-3545

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West 26th Street have any available units?
200 West 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 West 26th Street have?
Some of 200 West 26th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 West 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 West 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 West 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 West 26th Street offers parking.
Does 200 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 West 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 200 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 West 26th Street has units with dishwashers.
