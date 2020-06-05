All apartments in New York
200 East 79th Street

200 East 79th Street · (212) 941-2632
Location

200 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16A · Avail. now

$25,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
yoga
Furnished or unfurnished Sublet available through February 14th 2021 - Enjoy sophisticated boutique condominium living in the heart of the Upper East Side in this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom with a 686sf private wrap-around terrace at 200 East 79th Street. Intentionally designed with separate living and sleeping wings, this graceful home spans over 3,000 square feet, boasts 11 ceilings, solid oak floors and is flooded with natural light from its north, south and western exposures offering sweeping skyline views. A formal entry gallery leads you to the spacious corner living room with its oversized windows and access to the private terrace, and the formal dining room which is ideally situated adjacent to the chefs kitchen. The perfectly appointed kitchen has two points of entry and boasts white Siematic cabinets with dark walnut interiors, Calacatta Caldia marble counters and full slab backsplashes, Bertazzoni range, built- in regrigerator and wine fridge. There is also a wonderful eat-in alcove for informal, everyday dining with floor-to-ceiling windows and secondary access to the terrace.On the east side of the apartment youll find the two wings of bedrooms offering privacy from the main living space. Tucked away in the northeast corner is the master bedroom suite which features an extra-large, fully outfitted walk-in closet and a dreamy 5-piece en suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity, deep soaking bathtub, glass-walled shower and separate commode closet, all luxuriously finished with white marble tiled walls, custom herringbone marble flooring with radiant heat and Lefroy Brooks fixtures. The additional three bedrooms all have excellent closet space and elegantly finished en suite bathrooms.This impressive home also boasts central heat and A/C, soundproofed windows, side-by-side washer and dryer and smart-wired technology throughout.200 East 79th Street is a boutique condominium located in the Lenox Hill neighborhood of the Upper East Side. This full service building is 19 stories high with approximately 45 units and has a 24-hour doorman, concierge and live-in resident manager. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga and pilates studio, residents lounge and library as well as a furnished and landscaped outdoor terrace with pergola. Situated on the corner of 79th Street and Third Avenue, it is in close proximity to a wide array of shops, restaurants, neighborhood conveniences and cultural destinations.Sublet available through February 14th 2021. Sublease subject to building management approval. Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 79th Street have any available units?
200 East 79th Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 79th Street have?
Some of 200 East 79th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 79th Street offer parking?
No, 200 East 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 East 79th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 East 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
