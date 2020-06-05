Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym yoga

Furnished or unfurnished Sublet available through February 14th 2021 - Enjoy sophisticated boutique condominium living in the heart of the Upper East Side in this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom with a 686sf private wrap-around terrace at 200 East 79th Street. Intentionally designed with separate living and sleeping wings, this graceful home spans over 3,000 square feet, boasts 11 ceilings, solid oak floors and is flooded with natural light from its north, south and western exposures offering sweeping skyline views. A formal entry gallery leads you to the spacious corner living room with its oversized windows and access to the private terrace, and the formal dining room which is ideally situated adjacent to the chefs kitchen. The perfectly appointed kitchen has two points of entry and boasts white Siematic cabinets with dark walnut interiors, Calacatta Caldia marble counters and full slab backsplashes, Bertazzoni range, built- in regrigerator and wine fridge. There is also a wonderful eat-in alcove for informal, everyday dining with floor-to-ceiling windows and secondary access to the terrace.On the east side of the apartment youll find the two wings of bedrooms offering privacy from the main living space. Tucked away in the northeast corner is the master bedroom suite which features an extra-large, fully outfitted walk-in closet and a dreamy 5-piece en suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity, deep soaking bathtub, glass-walled shower and separate commode closet, all luxuriously finished with white marble tiled walls, custom herringbone marble flooring with radiant heat and Lefroy Brooks fixtures. The additional three bedrooms all have excellent closet space and elegantly finished en suite bathrooms.This impressive home also boasts central heat and A/C, soundproofed windows, side-by-side washer and dryer and smart-wired technology throughout.200 East 79th Street is a boutique condominium located in the Lenox Hill neighborhood of the Upper East Side. This full service building is 19 stories high with approximately 45 units and has a 24-hour doorman, concierge and live-in resident manager. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga and pilates studio, residents lounge and library as well as a furnished and landscaped outdoor terrace with pergola. Situated on the corner of 79th Street and Third Avenue, it is in close proximity to a wide array of shops, restaurants, neighborhood conveniences and cultural destinations.Sublet available through February 14th 2021. Sublease subject to building management approval. Immediate occupancy.