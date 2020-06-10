All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

200 East 28th Street

200 East 28th Street · (646) 484-7885
Location

200 East 28th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4G · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large (720 sq ft), modern, bright, newly renovated, floor-thru one bedroom with large entry dining foyer, and GREAT closets. Wonderful layout, with living room dining room in front, modern stainless steel kitchen in middle and bedroom in back of apartment for privacy and floor-thru ventilation. New kitchen (stainless steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher, European-style refrigerator). New bath, with cabinet sink and ceramic tile. Thru-wall a/c and ceiling fans in all rooms. The Rosehill is a great building in the heart of great neighborhood, on quiet street. Live-in super. Laundry in basement. Virtual showing at tinyurl.com/200E28-4G-VirtualTour or contact agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 28th Street have any available units?
200 East 28th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 28th Street have?
Some of 200 East 28th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 28th Street offer parking?
No, 200 East 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 East 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 East 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
