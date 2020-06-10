200 East 28th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large (720 sq ft), modern, bright, newly renovated, floor-thru one bedroom with large entry dining foyer, and GREAT closets. Wonderful layout, with living room dining room in front, modern stainless steel kitchen in middle and bedroom in back of apartment for privacy and floor-thru ventilation. New kitchen (stainless steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher, European-style refrigerator). New bath, with cabinet sink and ceramic tile. Thru-wall a/c and ceiling fans in all rooms. The Rosehill is a great building in the heart of great neighborhood, on quiet street. Live-in super. Laundry in basement. Virtual showing at tinyurl.com/200E28-4G-VirtualTour or contact agent.