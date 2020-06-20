All apartments in New York
20 Greene Street

20 Greene Street · (212) 539-4966
Location

20 Greene Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$19,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Welcome to your gorgeous gut-renovated, massive, SOHO loft!Built in 1880 and located on quintessential Greene Street in the heart of SOHO, 20 Greene Street #2A is sprawling over 2,800 SF, and stands nearly 14 tall. This dreamy furnished home could soon be all yours. With only 10 residences, your keyed elevator will lead you to the second floor with only one neighbor, making the home very intimate. Entering your loft you will be drooling over your stunning 6 original Corinthian cast iron columns, 37 wide loft home with five 10x5 windows facing west onto cobble-stoned Greene Street letting in plenty of natural light. A study was built out, creating a perfect home-office coming equipped with plenty of inspiration. The large dining room table and open kitchen makes this home an entertainer's dream come true. In addition, your kitchen is outfitted with marble countertop and overhang for extra seating. As well as a Viking gas range oven that vents out, Bosch microwave & convection oven and dishwasher. A Liebherr refrigerator with two freezers & icemaker, custom soft close cabinetry and custom-built large kitchen island with wine cooler and extra storage.Across from the kitchen you have a beautiful lofted zen-den with daybed, made for meditating or reading a good book! Below this lofted area there is a closet, beautifully marbled half bathroom for guests, and a large laundry room with stacked Samsung washer & dryer. Down the long corridor the Corinthian columns will lead you to the two oversized bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms and two large windows facing south-east. To your left you will find a gorgeous, 23x16 bedroom with huge custom-built very large closet. The en-suite bathroom is completed with black slated heated floors, tons of storage, dual-sinks, heated towel rack, rain shower and additional soaking tub for some much-deserved rest & relaxation. The second bedroom is 18X17 with one original Corinthian cast-iron column, has a gorgeous custom-built dressing room leading to the large bathroom with rain shower and vanity. Throughout this home you have recessed lighting, beautiful oak hardwood floors, central AC and a Nest system to easily control your heat and cooling settings. This home comes furnished with all utilities included, sorry but no pets are allowed. Although you will feel tucked away on dreamy Greene Street, you are amidst the absolute best shopping, dining and nightlife experiences New York City (and quite frankly the world) has to offer. Subways are also extremely convenient with the 1, ACE, QNRW, 6 & JZ trains all located only a stones throw away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Greene Street have any available units?
20 Greene Street has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Greene Street have?
Some of 20 Greene Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Greene Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Greene Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Greene Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 Greene Street offer parking?
No, 20 Greene Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Greene Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Greene Street have a pool?
No, 20 Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Greene Street has units with dishwashers.
