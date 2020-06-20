Amenities

Welcome to your gorgeous gut-renovated, massive, SOHO loft!Built in 1880 and located on quintessential Greene Street in the heart of SOHO, 20 Greene Street #2A is sprawling over 2,800 SF, and stands nearly 14 tall. This dreamy furnished home could soon be all yours. With only 10 residences, your keyed elevator will lead you to the second floor with only one neighbor, making the home very intimate. Entering your loft you will be drooling over your stunning 6 original Corinthian cast iron columns, 37 wide loft home with five 10x5 windows facing west onto cobble-stoned Greene Street letting in plenty of natural light. A study was built out, creating a perfect home-office coming equipped with plenty of inspiration. The large dining room table and open kitchen makes this home an entertainer's dream come true. In addition, your kitchen is outfitted with marble countertop and overhang for extra seating. As well as a Viking gas range oven that vents out, Bosch microwave & convection oven and dishwasher. A Liebherr refrigerator with two freezers & icemaker, custom soft close cabinetry and custom-built large kitchen island with wine cooler and extra storage.Across from the kitchen you have a beautiful lofted zen-den with daybed, made for meditating or reading a good book! Below this lofted area there is a closet, beautifully marbled half bathroom for guests, and a large laundry room with stacked Samsung washer & dryer. Down the long corridor the Corinthian columns will lead you to the two oversized bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms and two large windows facing south-east. To your left you will find a gorgeous, 23x16 bedroom with huge custom-built very large closet. The en-suite bathroom is completed with black slated heated floors, tons of storage, dual-sinks, heated towel rack, rain shower and additional soaking tub for some much-deserved rest & relaxation. The second bedroom is 18X17 with one original Corinthian cast-iron column, has a gorgeous custom-built dressing room leading to the large bathroom with rain shower and vanity. Throughout this home you have recessed lighting, beautiful oak hardwood floors, central AC and a Nest system to easily control your heat and cooling settings. This home comes furnished with all utilities included, sorry but no pets are allowed. Although you will feel tucked away on dreamy Greene Street, you are amidst the absolute best shopping, dining and nightlife experiences New York City (and quite frankly the world) has to offer. Subways are also extremely convenient with the 1, ACE, QNRW, 6 & JZ trains all located only a stones throw away.