Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking garage internet access lobby valet service

THE RAREST OF RARE JEWELS, COMBINING THE OPULENCE OF BATTERY PARK AND ACTUAL AFFORDABILITY. THE MARBLE AND VENETIAN ENTRY WAY IS JUST ONE'S INTRODUCTORY TO A BETTER LIFESTYLE. THIS LOCATION AND PRICE POINT IS RARE FOR A SPACIOUS FLEX 2 or 3 UNIT.. DO NOT EXPECT THIS ON THE MARKET LONG. A TRUE MUST SEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!HARBOR AND RIVER VIEWS, OVERLOOKING THE STATUE OF LIBERTY AND TRADE CENTER, CLASSIC MARBLE VENETIAN LOBBY, FREE WIFI, ROOF DECK LOUNGE, 24 HOUR CONCIERGE/DOORMAN, PET FRIENDLY, VALET PARKING, LUXURY HOTEL STYLE AMENITIES, WASHER/DRYER EVER FLOOR, OVER-SIZED WINDOWS AND CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, MARBLE CHEF KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES AND DISH WASHER, DISCOUNTED ELECTRICITY, VANITY BATHROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE, LARGE CEILING TRULY MAKES THIS UNIT A TRUE STEAL. ALL WITH IN JUST A FEW STEPS FROM ALL MAJOR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION.......................FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN PLEASE CALL OR TEXT ALLEN JAMES RAY AT 347-728-2044 OR VIA EMAIL ALLENRAY@VOROHOME.COM