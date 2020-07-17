197 FIRST AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Three Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 314617



This features a kitchen w/ appliances, tiled bathroom, living areas, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, recessed lightning, private deck, and more!



The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.



To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5938952)