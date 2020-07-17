All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

197 FIRST AVENUE

197 1st Avenue · (347) 283-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

197 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $5700 · Avail. now

$5,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Renovated Three Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 314617

This features a kitchen w/ appliances, tiled bathroom, living areas, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, recessed lightning, private deck, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/197-first-avenue-new-york-ny/314617
Property Id 314617

(RLNE5938952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 FIRST AVENUE have any available units?
197 FIRST AVENUE has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 197 FIRST AVENUE have?
Some of 197 FIRST AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 FIRST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
197 FIRST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 FIRST AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 FIRST AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 197 FIRST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 197 FIRST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 197 FIRST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 FIRST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 FIRST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 197 FIRST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 197 FIRST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 197 FIRST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 197 FIRST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 FIRST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
