188 ORCHARD ST.

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Apartment Highlights:-Bedroom Fits Queen Sized Bed, Nightstand, and a Dresser-Living Room Fits 3 Seater Couch, Coffee Table, and a TV-Glossy Hardwood Flooring-Granite Counter Top Kitchen W/ Tile Backlash -Stainless Steel Appliances -Marbled Bathroom With Two Windows!!-Mirrored Closet in BR W/Overhead Storage-Closet in Living Room W Overhead Storage-Elegant Exposed Brick -Intercom System-High Ceilings-Heat and Hot Water Free!!Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7622