188 East 78th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage gym

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking garage

The Empire Condominium is a white glove building located West of Third Avenue on East 78th Street. Prime Location. This 1664 square feet, corner home is on the fifteenth floor, (only 2 units per floor). The residence is Sun-Drenched with open views- North and East exposures. Features include a large Entry Foyer, Spacious & Elegant living/ dining with lots of windows, ideal for entertaining. The master bedroom is in a separate wing with a large master bath which includes two sinks, separate stall shower & soaking tub. Full second bedroom + Sizable third bedroom with Juliette Balcony. 9.5 foot ceilings, Herringbone Wood floors & Mouldings through out. Amenities include doorman, concierge, gym, children's playroom, business center, cinema room, lounge w kitchen, gardens, roof deck & garage in building. Just steps away from subway & close to park.