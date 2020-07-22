All apartments in New York
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:04 PM

188 East 78th Street

188 East 78th Street · (646) 532-4931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

188 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15-B · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
The Empire Condominium is a white glove building located West of Third Avenue on East 78th Street. Prime Location. This 1664 square feet, corner home is on the fifteenth floor, (only 2 units per floor). The residence is Sun-Drenched with open views- North and East exposures. Features include a large Entry Foyer, Spacious & Elegant living/ dining with lots of windows, ideal for entertaining. The master bedroom is in a separate wing with a large master bath which includes two sinks, separate stall shower & soaking tub. Full second bedroom + Sizable third bedroom with Juliette Balcony. 9.5 foot ceilings, Herringbone Wood floors & Mouldings through out. Amenities include doorman, concierge, gym, children's playroom, business center, cinema room, lounge w kitchen, gardens, roof deck & garage in building. Just steps away from subway & close to park.,The Empire Condominium is a white glove building located West of Third Avenue on East 78th Street. Highly sought after full three bedroom, 2.5 Baths. This 1664 square feet, corner home is on the fifteenth floor, (only 2 units per floor). Sunny with open views- North and East exposures. Large Entry Foyer, Spacious & Elegant living/ dining with lots of windows, ideal for entertaining. The master bedroom is in a separate wing with large stunning master bath which includes two sinks,separate stall shower & soaking tub. Full second bedroom + sizable third bedroom with Juliette Balcony. The powder room is spacious and includes Washer/Dryer .Granite Kitchen, 9.5 foot ceilings & more. Amenities include doorman, concierge,gym, children's playroom, business center, cinema room, lounge w kitchen,gardens, roof deck & garage in building. Just steps away from subway & close to park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 East 78th Street have any available units?
188 East 78th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 East 78th Street have?
Some of 188 East 78th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
188 East 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 188 East 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 188 East 78th Street offer parking?
Yes, 188 East 78th Street offers parking.
Does 188 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 East 78th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 188 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 188 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 188 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 188 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 East 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
