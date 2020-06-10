187 Hester Street

Amenities
Beautiful NO FEE 2 Bedroom Apartment in Little Italy!
This is a renovated 2bed/1bath apartment. Located in the heart of Little Italy, the unit is only a quick walk from the N,Q, R, W, 6 subway lines at Canal St. The unit features an updated bathroom and beautiful new kitchen.
Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
- Ample closet space
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!
*Rent advertised is net effective 2 months free on a 14 month lease