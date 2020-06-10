187 Hester Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Beautiful NO FEE 2 Bedroom Apartment in Little Italy!



This is a renovated 2bed/1bath apartment. Located in the heart of Little Italy, the unit is only a quick walk from the N,Q, R, W, 6 subway lines at Canal St. The unit features an updated bathroom and beautiful new kitchen.



Other features include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- White shaker kitchen cabinets

- Subway tile

- Ample closet space

- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!



Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!



*Rent advertised is net effective 2 months free on a 14 month lease