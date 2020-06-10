All apartments in New York
187 Hester Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

187 Hester Street

187 Hester Street · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

187 Hester Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$3,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful NO FEE 2 Bedroom Apartment in Little Italy!

This is a renovated 2bed/1bath apartment. Located in the heart of Little Italy, the unit is only a quick walk from the N,Q, R, W, 6 subway lines at Canal St. The unit features an updated bathroom and beautiful new kitchen.

Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
- Ample closet space
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!

*Rent advertised is net effective 2 months free on a 14 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Hester Street have any available units?
187 Hester Street has a unit available for $3,086 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 187 Hester Street have?
Some of 187 Hester Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Hester Street currently offering any rent specials?
187 Hester Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Hester Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 187 Hester Street is pet friendly.
Does 187 Hester Street offer parking?
No, 187 Hester Street does not offer parking.
Does 187 Hester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Hester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Hester Street have a pool?
No, 187 Hester Street does not have a pool.
Does 187 Hester Street have accessible units?
No, 187 Hester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Hester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 Hester Street has units with dishwashers.
